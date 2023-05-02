APC chieftain backs call to zone Senate presidency to South-South

A Chieftain of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom, Chief Sunny Udoh, has joined the call to zone the presidency of the 10th Senate to the South-South geo-political zone.

Udoh, a member of the old Cross River House of Assembly during the Second Republic, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Uyo Tuesday.

He said that the call to zone the Senate presidency to the South-South region was in the interest of equity, justice and fairness.

The former assemblyman said that the APC would be seen as a party that understood the body language of Nigerians if it allowed the South-South region to produce the senate president.

Udoh said that the region had highly experienced and patriotic people who could occupy the position.

”The incoming government has to start on a good footing. It has to show readiness to correct the wrongs of the past.

”By allowing the South-South region to produce the next senate president, the party will be adding value to the incoming administration,” he said.

He stated that fair and equitable distribution of positions would ensure stability in the country and acceptance of the incoming administration.