Anambra Speakership Saga: Court fixes date to decide Uzoezie’s fate

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka has fixed January 23, 2019 for the determination of the authentic Speaker of the Anambra House of Assembly.

Ikem Uzoezie, factional Speaker of the Assembly, who was elected on November 13 had approached the court to stop Rita Maduagwu from parading as speaker having been purportedly impeached.

Also joined in the suit as defendants were Harford Oseke and Police Commissioner in Anambra.

Uzoezie among his reliefs urged the court to declare him Speaker having been overwhelmingly voted by his colleagues.

Chief Emeka Agbapuownu, counsel to Uzoezie, the plaintiff, urged the court to uphold their prayer and discountenance the defendants’ preliminary objection and counter affidavit.

Agbapuonwu said the defendants were interested in pursuing their preliminary objection as to the jurisdiction of the court rather than addressing the substantive matter.

In his argument, Ken Mozie (SAN), Counsel to Maduagwu, said the suit lacked merit and described the documented evidences as irrevocably conflicting.

Mozie urged the court to dismiss the suit.

But Justice Bature Gafai in his ruling on Thursday said the case would be decided on January 23.

It will be recalled that the Anambra House of Assembly was embroiled in crisis following the purported sack of Maduagwu by alleged 26 members of the House.

Ikem Uzoezie was immediately elected but security personnel took over the complex citing a possible breach of public peace.