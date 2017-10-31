Amid decaying facilities, Ogun sends Deputy Governor, Commissioners to watch Joshua fight

The Ogun State Government has come under fire for sending a high powered delegation to watch the boxing match between Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua, and Carlos Takam in Cardiff, United Kingdom.

The delegation was led by the State’s Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga.

Onanuga was reported to have been accompanied by about eight Commissioners.

The Eagle Online learnt that the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, was scheduled to lead the delegation.

However, owing to the wedding of a child of the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, which fell on the same day, Amosun had to send Onanuga.

And on return to the country, Onanuga summoned an extraordinary State Executive Council meeting where the victory of Joshua was deliberated on.

At the SEC meeting, the State Government described the victory of Joshua, an indigene of the State, in the defence of his International Boxing Federation’s heavyweight world boxing title, as an attestation of the first position in all sphere of life that the State is known for.

Onanuga said: “Watching him live shows that he is so passionate about what he does and he is a professional boxer to the core.”

She said Ogun State is very proud of Joshua’s sterling achievements and his capacity to retain the tittle.

However, commentators on the social media, including WhatsApp, have faulted the move by the State Government to send the delegation to watch the match at the Principality Stadium.

Providing a picture of a run down boxing ring, which they claimed is in the State, they argued that the cost of sending the delegation to the UK could have revived boxing in the State.

One of them said: “Ogun State government led by the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner for Sports in company of Minister for Youth & Sports, went to Cardiff to ‘support’ Anthony Joshua but the State’s boxing team have no boxing ring.

“The cost of a ring is less than the flight ticket.”