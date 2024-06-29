Akerele hits the ground running, says no more business as usual

The new Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, has swung into action on the first day of assumption of duty as the head of the agency by sanitizing Oshodi and ridding it of vehicles parked indiscriminately along the road, thereby causing vehicular and pedestrian impediments along that axis.

The exercise which kicked off early Saturday morning led to the seizure of over 92 vehicles parked indiscriminately along the highway and picking up passengers at undesignated bus stops, causing serious impediments to traffic flow and pedestrian movement.

Akerele, who was the former second in command of the Agency, demonstrated clearly that he knows the job and the terrain.

“This is no longer business as usual. Parking vehicles along the expressway which is meant to serve the entire populace is completely selfish and irresponsible. There is a new sheriff in town and i will make sure Lagosians are no longer shortchanged by commercial bus operators and selfish private vehicle owners,” he vowed.

CSP Akerele while carrying out a tour of Oshodi and environs, decried the manner in which roadside traders displayed their goods on the kerb and walkways. He addressed the marketers there and warned them to move their business into the market complex which was designed for it.

“As we all know, this is the rainy season and there is every tendency for us to experience flooding which results from blocked drainage channels in the gutters and collectors. I urge you all to keep your environment clean and habitable and ensure that refuse from the markets are properly disposed at the appropriate dumpsite”.

The Chairman urged residents and Lagosians in general to be vigilant and partner with the agency to stamp out environmental and traffic infractions for the good of the citizenry.

“It is our collective responsibility to achieve a sane and serene environment for ourselves, therefore, I urge everyone to be vigilant and responsible. If you see something, say something,” Akerele stated.

CSP Akerele proceeded to inspect all the grounded operational vehicles at the headquarters and directed that they be put on the road within the next 24 hours.

He addressed the owners of vehicles impounded that they will all be charged to court accordingly and would allow the law to take its full course.