Police arrest driver attempting to flee with boss’ car

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly attempting to run away with his boss’ car after dropping her off at the market.
The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos.
Hundeyin said that the complainant, whose identity was not disclosed, reported the theft of the car, a Lexus ES 350 with Reg. No., EXY 950 FZ, including her laptop, at the command at about 1.30pm on Tuesday.
According to Hundeyin, the unnamed driver allegedly drove away the boss’ car after dropping her off at Tejuosho Market, Yaba.
“On getting this report, police detectives trailed the suspect to Shibiri road, Ojo where he was arrested and the car recovered.
“The suspect will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation,” he said.