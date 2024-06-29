Champion Italy take on Switzerland as Round of 16 kicks off on GOtv

The Round of 16 matches at the ongoing Euro 2024 tournament are set to broadcast live on GOtv starting with the clash between Italy and Switzerland on Saturday.

The incumbent champions escaped group stage exit through Mattia Zaccagni’s late equaliser against Croatia to book a knockout match against Group A’s runner-up, Switzerland.

The Swiss advanced through the group stage unbeaten and they could be a serious test for the champions. Tune in GO Football (ch 61) at 5pm to watch.

Also on Saturday, host nation, Germany will look to continue their impressive run in the tournament when they take on Group C’s runner-up, Denmark. The Danish team advanced to the knockout stage after recording three draws to finish second place on three points. Tune in GO Football (ch 61) at 8pm to watch.

On Sunday, underperforming Three Lions of England will hope to prove critics wrong when they take on Slovakia. Despite boasting an array of attacking talents, Gareth Southgate’s men were only able to muster two goals and earn one victory in the group stage, while Slovakia earned a place in the knockout as one of the four best third place teams.

The Slovakian team commenced their campaign with a shock 0-1 victory over Belgium in Group E, thereby proving that they are capable of pulling off surprises against any of the tournament favourites and they will relish the opportunity to show it against England. Tune in GO Football (ch 61) at 5pm to watch.

Spain will be hoping to continue their winning streak in the tournament when they take on Georgia to battle for the quarter-final slot. Luis De La Fuente’s side defeated Croatia, Italy and Albania in Group B to stake their claim as a credible favourite for the championship as they chase a historic third triumph.

Also Read:

However, they will be up against a spirited opponent in the debuting Georgian side who overcame a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal 2-0 in their final group stage match to advance to the knockout stage on first trial. Tune in Tune in GO Football (ch 61) at 8pm on Sunday to watch. Stay connected to experience the thrill of Europe’s biggest continental tournament. Download the MyGOtv app or dial *288# to subscribe, reconnect, or upgrade your package. You can also download the GOtv Stream app for nonstop sporting action.