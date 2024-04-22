Yahaya Bello: Lawyers storm Supreme Court, petition Tinubu, NJC

No fewer than 500 legal practitioners from across the country on Monday stormed the Supreme Court in condemnation of what they called the illegal approach of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in handling its allegations against a former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Working under the umbrella of Judicial Watchdogs, the lawyers faulted the siege on the residence of the ex-Governor.

It would be recalled that operatives of the EFCC had last week stormed Bello’s residence in a bid to arrest him despite a valid court order to the contrary, which had not been vacated.

The lawyers also submitted a petition to the National Judicial Council and President Bola Tinubu, calling their attention to the situation, which they said must not be overlooked.

The Co-Convener of Judicial Watchdogs, Sylvanus K. Alewu, said not only has Bello’s fundamental rights been breached, but the judiciary had also become a willing tool in the hands of enemies of Nigeria’s rule of law.

The lawyers, therefore, urged the NJC and President Tinubu to call the EFCC to order in order to stop further abuse and disobedience of court orders.

Alewu said: “It has become pertinent again that we address well-meaning Nigerians on the current attacks on the Judiciary by the very institutions created by law to enforce and guarantee the sanctity of our judicial processes.

“As young lawyers, we envisage a judiciary where justice is not only done but also seen to be manifestly done. It is in our patriotic quest to always pursue ventures that guarantee an independent judiciary that dispenses justice without fear nor Favour that we formed this civil society of lawyer

“We are therefore perturbed that desperate politicians and corrupt elements in our polity are working very assiduously to bring the judiciary that sacrificed its all to guard its jurisdiction jealously under the military regime to public odium and opprobrium.

“It is more worrisome that even the very institutions that are created by law to enforce our laws have become willing tools in the hands of enemies of our rule of law and the judiciary to harangue our judges and bring the justice system to public ridicule.

“The current case between the EFCC and Governor Yahaya Bello is the most heinous of such instances.

“It is sickening that the commission will move to lay siege and even attempt to arrest the former governor of Kogi State despite being served a valid court order that restrains them from doing so and without vacating the said order.

“The events of the past few days is capable of eroding the many gains and national acclaim the commission recorded and enjoys from the majority of Nigerians who see the establishment of the commission as the greatest intervention to the endemic corruption that has rocked our public service and government institutions since the return of Nigeria to democracy in 1999.

“The only succour is that the current president of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a leader who gave his all to sustain our democracy.

“The President, at one point, became a victim of a political witch-hunt.

“We have submitted petitions to the Nigerian Judicial Council and Mr. President asking that they use their good offices to call the EFCC to order and stop any form of abuse and disobedience of court orders.”