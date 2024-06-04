Why I will keep my political choice to myself – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Toyin Abraham says she has decided to keep her political affiliations private in the future, adding that she has learnt her lesson following a social media exchange that occurred on X on Tuesday.

Abraham in a series of replies shed light on the promises made to her by President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general election campaign.

The conversation began when an X user identified as Otunba (@ManLikeIcey), wrote, “Maybe one day Toyin Abraham will divulge the plans Bola Tinubu shared with her to the public. I strongly believe we deserve to hear. Thank u @toyin_abraham1.”

Responding to the tweet, Abraham revealed that she had been assured of “good governance and happiness for everyone” by Tinubu’s camp.

“You asked me in a polite way so I will definitely answer you, of course, I was told and promised good governance and happiness for everyone and wish I believe,” she stated.

However, Abraham’s candour was accompanied by a cautionary note, as she expressed reluctance to bear the brunt of public scrutiny should the promises fail to materialize.

“If things didn’t go well why do I have to be the one to suffer for it because I remember I voted (ex-president) Jonathan and I was bullied but I didn’t put blame on anyone after everyone chose (ex-president) Buhari. So please why would they be cursing and trolling me every time,” she implored.

Probing further, Otunba asked, “Thank you for your prompt response. Do you believe he has failed at the moment in governance or not?”

Abraham replied, “I have faced my life and career cos I am not a politician and I’m not in government, I have learnt my lesson never ever to be open with my choice again.”

It is pertinent to recall that Toyin Abraham, in 2023, shared pictures of meeting the then-presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Tinubu alongside the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “For the first time, I met the incoming president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he shared some of his ideas visions and strategies to solve the challenges before us as a nation. Listening to him renewed my hope and reaffirmed why he is my choice.”