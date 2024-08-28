Why I have not endowed chairs in Nigerian universities – Tony Elumelu

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings Group, Transcorp Group and UBA Group, Tony Elumelu has reacted to the claims that wealthy people in Nigeria do not endow a chair in higher institutions across the nation.



Elumelu, while speaking at the 14 years anniversary of Heirs Holdings, opined that there are a lot of problems in the world and one can only choose a part to solve.



According to him, wealthy persons or groups only focus on a particular sector they can have much impact amidst the various sectors with challenges in the world.



He further disclosed that the Tony Elumelu Foundation focuses on economic empowerment of young and coming generations.



“Let me use this opportunity to comment on something. I think a week or two ago, some guy wrote about Nigeria’s wealthy people not endowing the universities with funds and my response is this.



“There are a lot of problems in the world and you just have to choose the one you want to solve. If you look at some they focus on health and some focus on other areas of interest like conservation, climatic issues etc.

“For us, we are focusing on economic empowerment. We are focusing on economically empowering our young ones, ” Elumelu stated.



He added that, “We believe that by giving them economic hope, training them and growing them etc engaging them, providing an enabling environment, that all those will help to first develop people, also the communities, nations and the continent.



“So it will not be right to just sit down and pontificate and just label people unnecessarily. People are playing their own roles. Let everyone should come to the rear and play his or her own role.”

