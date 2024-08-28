How we built Heirs Holdings to where it is in 14 years – Tony Elumelu

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings Group, Transcorp Group and UBA Group, Tony Elumelu has reflected on the 14 years journey of unwavering tenacity, seizing opportunities and upholding vision and principles set for Heirs Holding as it marks another years of its existence.



Speaking at a briefing to commemorate the 14th anniversary of Heirs Holdings, Elumelu recounted how the journey started after a regulatory policy enacted 14 years ago had almost made him lose the company.



He however noted that he was able to turn things around on three basic teachings that he shares with young entrepreneurs and people he has the opportunity to mentor.



He said, “I want to use this wonderful moment to share three pieces of advice or commentaries. Firstly, it is as they say that when one door closes, many others open. 14 years ago, we woke up to a regulatory policy that CEOs of banks who had done ten years plus must step aside.



“So this journey started from that. So, what I preach, share with young entrepreneurs, my children and those I’m opportune to mentor is that when things seem bad, do not give up, persevere, be resilient, convert your fear to hope and convert your hope to ambition and make things happen.



“This is in fact my gift to you all on our 14th Anniversary. Do not give up on life, see the other side of the class. Do not despair unnecessarily, keep the hope alive, do not be afraid, turn it to ambition and work hard to actualise your main goals.



“Secondly, if you look at all the great things we have achieved in the past 14 years, Tony Elumelu as a person did not achieve this. All of this has been possible because of the great men and women that we have professionally assembled. Not because you are my son, daughter or my brother but the best in this. They take the vision and they even multiply the vision more.



“Listening to everyone here is quite exciting, humbling but telling that leaders should focus on assembling a great team, share your vision, give them the space to operate, motivate, sanction when necessary and chances are you will even surpass what we have done at our group.



“The important thing there is to prioritize your people. Assemble the right people, be very professional and objective as you do so and share with them the vision and what DNA, the software you need to achieve that. For us in our group, it is about three Es;



Execution: the discipline of getting things done and that is what has gotten us so far



Enterprise: Let everyone be enterprising. Whatever you do how can you make it better. Think like an entrepreneur



Excellence: the culture of getting things done the right way and that is why as a group it is not just about making money but we must make money in a matter that depicts excellence.



“Thirdly, in all of this we have achieved, nothing could have been possible, not even one percent of it without God. It is by the grace of God that we are even alive to see the past 14 years metamorphosed or go beyond our imagination.

“It is God that gives all of us the life, the energy, the strength and in fact the inspiration. So, in everything we must first give credit, recognition to God for making everything possible. And related to that is having a wonderful and a great country.



“You know when we all travel outside the country, 24 or 48 hours after you travel, you almost start missing your country. I say to people we must all team up to build a virile, successful, great Nigeria because from Nigeria we can always sprout growth to other countries if we do well in our country.



“So as we celebrate our 14th Anniversary, I want to use this opportunity to call out every patriotic, successful Nigerian even those who are struggling, let all of us team up to make life better for everyone. Let’s team up to build a stronger country.”

