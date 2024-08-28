Woman threatening to start poisoning Yoruba, Benin people in Canada identified

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has identified a Canada-based Igbo woman who vowed to start poisoning Yoruba and Benin people in Canada as Amaka Patience Sunnberger.



The Eagle Online learnt the development was in reaction to a warning by an X user calling attention to the threat by the Igbo lady on a Tiktok group discussion to start poisoning Yoruba and Benin people in Canada.



According to available information, the X user, Dami Adenuga had while sharing the audio of the Tiktok group chat noted that “A very disturbing video of some Nigerians on Tiktok planning the death of other Nigerians in Canada.



“This post is for awareness purposes only. Be careful out there folks”



In the Tiktok group chat, Amaka who spoke in pidgin English was heard vowing to start putting poison in the foods and water of Yoruba and Benin people, while urging other Igbo people to do the same.



The lady who claimed to be living in Ontario Canada also dared listeners to report her to the authorities.



She vowed to start the poisoning spree from her office, as she was cheered on by others in the group chat who helped her to identify names of poisons.



Her words: “Record me very, very well. Time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Bini. I go put poison for all una food for work, put poison for all una water. Make una dey kpai (die) one by one. Una no go kpai one day o, una go sick, sick, sick.



“I go put otapiapia, this kind hate wey I get for una so, e go last for ever. For all of una food, otapiapia eat and die, snipers – Yes, I go dey put am. If I go work tomorrow, I go put am for Yoruba food.



“I dey Canada, I dey Ontario, go tell government, hurry up. I go put otapiapia, una go hear Yoruba don die o, Bini don kpeme, na me talk am. I wan make Ndigbo have that heart of wickedness, una too quiet, una too dey cool, enough.



“It is enough, if you have a means of killing them, kill them, kpai them commot for road because they too mumu, they are of no use to the society.”

Reacting to the post, Dabiri-Erewa posted the picture of the lady who allegedly made the threat while identifying her as Amaka Patience Sunnberger.



The NIDCOM boss also revealed that she has since deleted her Tiktok account while some Nigerians are already making efforts to report her to the authorities in Canada.



“This is the picture of the lady behind the voice. Amaka Patience Sunnberger. She has deleted her TikTok account and a group of Nigerians in Canada are reporting her officially to the relevant authorities in Canada . Thanks for alerting everyone, ” Dabiri-Erewa wrote on her X handle.

