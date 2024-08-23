University Games: UNILAG to field 143 athletes — VC 

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has said the institution would field 143 athletes at the 11th Federation of African University Sports Games to be co-hosted by the institution and Lagos State University.

Professor Ogunsola stated this at a news conference held at the Senate Chambers of UNILAG in Akoka, Lagos State on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Games are scheduled for September 20 to 29, 2024.

The opening ceremony of the 10-day event will hold on September 21, 2024 at the Sports Complex of UNILAG, while the closing ceremony will be held on September 28, 2024 at LASU in Ojo.

The theme of the Games is: “Unite, Compete and Excel.”

According to the organisers of the games, 43 countries would be represented.

Female and male athletes are expected to compete for laurels in 17 events, which include Athletics (track and field), Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Badminton, and Tennis.

Others are Table Tennis, Swimming, Taekwondo, Judo, Karate, Cricket, Hockey, Chess, Scrabble and Boxing (Demonstration Sport).

Ogunsola said the 143 athletes comprising 85 males and 58 females would compete for laurels.

She said: “We have a number of sports that we will see our talented sports men and women compete in.

“We have 18 men and 18 women in the football event.

“We also have 10 swimmers, 12 players for basketball and volleyball and 10 for chess.

“In Judo we have eight males and four females, making it 12 and eight males and seven females for athletics.

“In Taekwondo, we have five males and five females.

“For Table Tennis, we will present four males and four females, while in Tennis we have two for both male and female, making it four with 25 officials.”

Ogunsola said that UNILAG would ensure that its athletes perform well at the games among other participants.

She said: “As one of the host institutions, we are committed to making the games a resounding success.

“UNILAG has always been a beacon of excellence in academics and sports.

“We view this responsibility as an opportunity to reinforce our leadership role in promoting student-athlete development across Africa.

“The games are not merely about sports.

“They represent a broader vision of unity, youth empowerment, and academic excellence across the African continent.

“For us at UNILAG, hosting the games is an opportunity to contribute to the development of sports on our continent, while also showcasing the incredible potential that abound within our students.”

Professor Ogunsola said that it will also provide a platform for student-athletes to exhibit their hard work, resilience and discipline.

An on the spot assessment of the UNILAG sport complex showed that the arena is already wearing a new look with artisans painting the surroundings.

A visit to the tartan tracks showed a well conditioned track ready to host the African University Games, while the grass football pitch is also well maintained.

