UN, Columbia University, New York to headline ASIS 2024

The Africa Social Impact Summit 2024 is set to be an extraordinary gathering of influential leaders.

Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, and Jeffrey Sachs are set to headline the event.

Sachs is of the world-acclaimed Columbia University, New York, United States of America.

The summit, co-convened by the Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations, is scheduled for July 25 and 26 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

It promises to be a pivotal platform for addressing Africa’s critical social and economic challenges, with the theme: “Reimagining Progress: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Growth in Africa.”

Sachs, renowned economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, is known for his extensive work in global economic development and poverty alleviation.

His expertise in sustainable development will provide a vital framework for the summit’s discussions on creating economic opportunities and reducing inequalities.

Mohammed has a rich history of leadership in international development and environmental sustainability.

Her participation is expected to drive crucial conversations on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals across Africa, focusing on inclusive growth and environmental stewardship.

Abubakar Suleiman, CEO of Sterling Bank, is celebrated for his innovative approaches to banking and his strong commitment to corporate social responsibility.

His insights into sustainable business practices and economic development will be instrumental in shaping the summit’s agenda.

Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of the Sterling One Foundation, expressed her excitement for the event: “ASIS 2024 represents a unique opportunity for global leaders and innovators to converge and create sustainable solutions for Africa’s most pressing challenges.

“We are honoured to have such distinguished speakers and partners joining us in this transformative journey.”

ASIS 2024 will bring together leaders from the private sector, public sector, tech ecosystem, non-profit organisations, and government to collaborate on initiatives that drive social impact.

The summit will focus on key areas such as universal health access, education, equality, food security, and climate action.

Interested participants can register for the summit at: www.theimpactsummit.org.

