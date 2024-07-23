FRSC Corps Marshal approves appointment of Sector Commanders for 20 states

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, has approved the deployment of new Sector Commanders for 20 States of the federation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, in Abuja.

Mohammed, according to the statement on Monday, said that the redeployment was part of strategic intervention mechanisms initiated to drive the policy thrust of the Corps and rejig operational activities in the field Commands.

He said that the deployment was also propelled by the renewed zeal to reposition the Corps for greater performance and quality service delivery.

According to Mohammed, the affected states and the new Sector Commanders are as follows: “Corps Commander (CC) Maxwell Lede, the former Principal Staff Officer II to the Corps Marshal is now the Sector Commander, RS4.1 Plateau State Sector Command.

“The outgoing Zonal Head of Operations RS10HQ Sokoto, Mr Tijani Muhammed, now deployed as Sector Commander RS1.2 Kano.

“Mr Saliau Ibrahim moves from Kano Sector Command to Jigawa Sector Command, while the former Anambra State Sector Commander, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi takes over as Ogun State Sector Commander.”

Meanwhile, the Zonal Head of Administration RS3HQ Yola, Yahaya Adikwu, has been redeployed as Sector Commander RS3.1 Adamawa.

The FRSC boss also said the former Corps Commander in charge of Youth Safety Education, Samson Kaura, is now Sector Commander RS3.2 Gombe.

He further said that Cyril Mathew takes over as Sector Commander RS5.1 Edo, adding that Sector Commander RS9.3 Abia, Frederick Ogidan moved to Delta State Sector Command.

The statement added: “Others affected are Mrs Joyce Alexander, former CC in charge of the Academy at the national headquarters, now Sector Commander Anambra State.

“Mr Taofeek Sokunbi, the outgoing Sector Commander Enugu moves to Rivers Sector Command, as Mr Joseph Toby takes over RS6.2 Cross River Sector Command.”

he said.

In the same vein, Muhammed said that E. Odiete is now the Sector Commander RS6.3 Akwa Ibom, adding that Chichebem Onukwubiri becomes the Sector Commander RS6.4 Bayelsa.

Mohammed said Mufutau Irekeola has moved from Delta Sector Command to take over as Sector Commander Kwara State.

The statement added: “Ngozi Ezeoma has become the Sector Commander RS 9.3 Abia, while Franklin Agbakoba becomes the new Sector Commander RS9.1 Enugu Sector Command.

“In addition, AU Ugah the former Sector Commander RS2.2 Ogun, is now the Sector Commander RS9.4 Imo, and PI Ikaba who was Bauchi State, has been redeployed to Kebbi State.

“Mr Samuel Ibitoye takes over as Ondo State Sector Commander, while IA Ibrahim resumes as Sector Commander RS12.1 Bauchi, and UA Muhammed takes over Borno State Sector Command.”

The FRSC Corps Marshal charged the newly deployed Sector Commanders to report and “hit the ground” with immediate effect.

This, he said, was pursuant to the enormous task and responsibility that has been outlined for them to carry out for the enhancement of safety on the roads.

