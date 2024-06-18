 Tough duels in Women’s Final Eight

Nasarawa Amazons go up against Remo Stars Ladies at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, in what is undoubtedly one of the potentially-explosive encounters of the quarter-finals of the women’s competition.



The girls from Ikenne have been following in the footsteps of their men’s team (Remo Stars FC) in chasing for honours this season, with the men’s team also firmly in the hunt for a CAF Champions League spot as the NWFL season rounds off next Sunday.



The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium is also the venue for the clash between Delta Queens and Sunshine Queens, while FC Robo Queens of Lagos and Naija Ratels of Abuja clash in another tantalizing match-up in Asaba.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu – where Enugu Rangers emerged champions of this year’s NPFL season on Sunday – is venue for the clash between Osun Babes and Rivers Angels.



WOMEN’S QUARTER-FINAL FIXTURES

Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa) Vs Remo Stars Ladies (Ogun) – Benin City – 19/06/24 – 4pm

Naija Ratels (FCT) Vs FC Robo Queens (Lagos) – Asaba – 19/06/24 – 4pm

Delta Queens (Delta) Vs Sunshine Queens (Ondo) – Benin City – 19/06/24 – 1pm

Osun Babes (Osun) Vs Rivers Angels (Rivers) – Enugu – 19/06/24 – 4pm