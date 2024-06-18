Music practitioner, Femi Esho, dies at 77

Chief Femi Esho, Chairman of Evergreen Musical Company, is dead, aged 77.

The deceased’s daughter, Bimbo Esho, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos said the music practitioner died on Monday after a brief illness.

She said: “We announce the passing unto glory of our patriarch, Mr Samuel Babafemi Esho, popularly known and referred to as “Baba Esho”, Baba Musician, etc.

“Baba Esho departed to greater glory on Monday 17th June 2024 after a brief illness at the age of 77.

“Baba Esho until his demise was the Chairman of the Evergreen Musical Company as well as the Founder of the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation.

“Baba Esho was a mentor and “encyclopedia” to many ‘Highlife music aficionados.

“He will be remembered as one who gave so much of himself to see to the “immortality” of the musical works of Nigerian Highlife, Juju, Sakara, Apala, Afrobeat and a crop of other Nigerian/African genre of indigenous music.”