President Federation Cup: MKO Abiola National Stadium to host grand finale

The grand finale of this year’s President Federation Cup men and women competitions will take place at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 29th June.



The Nigeria Football Federation General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said that the date has been agreed by both the NFF and GTI.

He said this was in view of the fact that Nigeria have until midnight of Sunday, 30 June to submit to the Confederation of African Football, the names of her representative clubs in next season’s continental club competitions.

“Having looked closely at our programmes, the stage the men and women competitions are at the moment and the need to submit the names of all our representative clubs to CAF for African Club Competitions next season, ourselves and GTI have reached a consensus for the grand finale of the men and women finals of the President Federation Cup to take place on Saturday, 29th June.

“The venue is the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. The women’s final will begin at 1pm while the men’s final will commence at 4pm, as has been the tradition for so many years now. NFF and GTI are committed to putting up a great show of this year’s grand finale.”

Meanwhile, the quarter-finals of the women’s competition will take place on Wednesday, 19th June, with Benin City, Asaba and Enugu as host centres.

The semi finals of the men’s competition will take place on Thursday, 20th June, with Abuja and Lafia as host centres.