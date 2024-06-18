Just In: Policeman, vigilante member feared killed as tension, protests spread in Rivers

A policeman and a member of Omuma Security Planning and Advisory Committee have been feared killed in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State, Vanguard News is reporting.

This was coming as tension and protest spread across the 23 local government areas of the state following the expiration of the three-year tenure of the elected Chairmen of LGAs and ward councillors.

Reports gathered earlier informed of shooting by alleged security personnel at the Port Harcourt City LGA Council Secretariat.

It was also learned that there were shootings at Obio/Akpor, Emohua, Eleme and Khana LGAs by unidentified persons.

However, at noon it was reported that two people have been reportedly gunned down in Omuma LGA following shootings that erupted in the area.

According to a source in the area, policemen attached to a politician in the area had first shot the vigilante members who were in one of the groups that clashed at Omuma council secretariat, and that the victim’s men had in reprisal taken up the security personnel.

Meantime, the police authorities in the state could not confirm this at press time, but a police source in Omuma said two people were shot.