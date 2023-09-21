Three men docked for alleged threat to life

Issac Matthew, Ajegba Moses and Abah Monday, were on Thursday arraigned before an Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja for alleged threat to life.

The police charged the defendants with criminal conspiracy and intimidation.

The Prosecution Counsel, SP Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the defendants, and others at large connived and threatened the life of the complainant, Onyebuchi Emmanuel on September 15.

Olanipekun said the defendants did same without any provocation, thereby putting the complainant in a state of fear of death and injury.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 97 and 397 of the Penal Code.

Section 397 states that whoever commits criminal intimidation shall be punished with imprisonment, for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Muhammad Wakili admitted the defendants to N300, 000 bail each with one surety in like sum with a fixed address, within the court’s jurisdiction.

Wakili said the sureties must produce a print out of their Bank verification number (BVN) and their addresses should be verified by the police and court officials.

He adjourned the case until October 24 for hearing.