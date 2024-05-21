Over 20 kidnapped in Abuja community as police battle gunmen

Over 20 persons were kidnapped in Dawaki Rock Heaven, a community in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Chairman of Dawaki Rock Heaven Community, Alhaji Tunde Abdulrahim, confirmed the development on Monday.

He said the incident happened at about 7:30pm on Sunday.

Abdulrahim said that the heavily armed bandits, numbering about 50, consisting of men and women, invaded the community and broke into about six houses.

He said about 20 people were abducted by the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command said its operatives on Sunday foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued victims in Dawaki area of Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said that the kidnap attempt was foiled following an immediate and strategic response to a distress call on the attack by unknown gunmen in Dawaki on May 19.

She said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Benneth Igweh, led the operatives that swiftly mobilised to the scene to foil the kidnap attempt.

She said: “Displaying remarkable bravery and coordination, the police, in synergy with local hunters, advanced on the assailants, tactically ambushed them at Ushafa Hill via Bwari and Shishipe Hills via Mpape.

Also Read:

“This led to a fierce gun duel where the hoodlums were overwhelmed by the firepower of the operatives, and this forced them to scamper to safety with various degrees of bullets injuries and the victims were rescued.”

Adeh added that one of the rescued victims was currently in the hospital receiving medical attention.

The FCT Police Command spokesperson said that the CP had reaffirmed the command’s steadfast dedication to maintaining peace and security in the FCT.

She also said that search operations were ongoing to rescue other hostages who fled the scene during the shootout.