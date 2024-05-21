Kogi gives ultimatum to illegal occupants of stadium to quit

The Kogi State Government has directed illegal occupants of the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja to quit the premises within 14 days.

The state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Monday Anyebe, gave the ultimatum on Monday in Lokoja.

He spoke when he led a team to assess the extent of vandalism in the stadium.

Anyebe said the team was at the stadium to assess the extent of vandalisation by criminal elements who had carted away some equipment at the stadium.

He expressed concern over the level of vandalism, describing it as “worrisome” and vowed that the government would do everything possible to bring perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

The Commissioner, therefore ordered all the illegal occupants to vacate the premises within 14 days, after which they would be forcefully evicted and arrested for prosecution.

He also warned that the government would not allow miscreants to turn the stadium complex into a haven for criminal elements.

Anyebe said: “All illegal occupants within the premises and the immediate perimeter fence of the stadium should heed the directive to vacate the premises within 14 days.

“Governor Ahmed Ododo will not condone any act of criminality in the state.

“Anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.”

The Commissioner further disclosed that plans were ongoing to renovate the stadium to a world standard for easy sporting activities in the state.

He, therefore implored the perpetrators to desist from causing set back for the government in its quest to develop the state.

Anyebe stressed that adequate measures were being put in place to safeguard the sports facilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that after assessing the stadium, the commissioner visited the State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He intimated the NSCDC Command of the development and stressed the need for collaboration with the ministry towards providing adequate security for the stadium.

Anyebe appealed to the Command to work collectively with his office in ensuring that personnel of the Corps were posted to the facility to avoid recurrent vandalisation.

In his remarks, the Deputy Commandant, Bala Bodinga, on behalf of the state’s NSCDC Commandant, Paul Igwebuike, commended the commissioner and his entourage for the visit.

Bodinga described the visit as timely and assured the commissioner of the NSCDC’s collaboration to ensure the safety of facilities at the stadium complex.