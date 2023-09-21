Missing 26-year-old student found dead in Abuja

The lifeless body of a 26-year-old female student of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Blessing Karami who was declared missing on September 11 has been found.

Karami was declared missing after leaving her place of work in Garki Abuja, on the fateful day, but her family broke the news of her death on Wednesday evening.

The deceased’s elder brother, Genesis Moses Karami, who relocated from Kaduna to Abuja to lead the search, said her decomposing body was discovered in the bush in Karmo district of the Federal Capital Territory, spoke with THE WHISTLER, an online platform.

He disclosed that the police had arrested one Aminu, an alleged boyfriend to the deceased who was questioned regarding her disappearance.

Aminu is being held at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Durumi, for questioning.

Meanwhile, the late student’s brother was also at the station explaining to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), that on Tuesday evening when he left the station, he received a strange call giving details about the sister’s body but it turned out to be false.

“The caller said he saw a female body in Idu, so we asked him to describe what she was wearing, and he told us exactly what we were told my sister wore to office the day she went missing,” Moses Karami said.

According to him, after he kept trying to contact the DPO and it was not going through, he had to go to the police station at Karmo

He said he met a group of policemen, but the caller kept toying with them as he kept changing locations until they got tired and left.

He, however, confirmed that his sister was found dead on Wednesday.

“We saw her decomposed body in the bush here at Karmo, it’s not something we can move, we have to arrange with the environmental people to come and help us pack.

“We cannot travel with it. We just have to bury it here. It seems she died for days due to the nature of the decomposition,” Moses Karami said.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Josephine Adeh confirmed the tragic incident.

“The body of Blessing Karami Moses, a 26-year-old woman who had been missing since September 11, 2023, was tragically discovered in a wooded area in Karimo. Her disappearance was reported to the authorities on September 14, 2023.”

“We wish to inform the public that our primary focus at this time, under the directive of the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba psc, is to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Blessing Karami Moses’ untimely death. Our commitment to this case is unwavering, and we are determined to uncover both the immediate and remote causes of this tragic incident.

“While we are working closely with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to facilitate the respectful retrieval of the decomposed remains acknowledging the sensitive nature of this task, we will continue to provide updates to the public as our investigation progresses.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Blessing Karami Moses during this difficult time.”