Seyi Tinubu donates N15m to Mohbad’s son

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated N15 million to assist Liam Aloba, son of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji also known as Mohbad.

In a post on Thursday on X, Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, disclosed that the President’s son has offered his support to Mohbad’s son.

Sharing a photo of the transaction receipt, Dada wrote: “The figurative apple that did not fall far from the tree #RIPIMOLE. Thank you ST.”

ALSO READ:

Security agencies neutralise 21 suspected bandits in Kebbi

Tribunal dismisses PRP NYSC certificate forgery suit against Gov Mbah

Missing 26-year-old student found dead in Abuja

MohBad has been trending since he died controversially last Tuesday and was buried the next day.

The sudden burial raised suspicions among many due to the fact that the singer was not a Muslim.

Naira Marley and music promoter Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry, were accused of complicity in the incident, but they have denied the allegation, describing the deceased as their friend and brother.