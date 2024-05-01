Tinubu felicitates Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on the occasion of his birthday.

The Minister holds sterling credentials as an ICT and engineering professional, and public policy expert.

He successfully ran for public office twice to represent Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives, and has remained one of the propitious examples of the youth in government.

President Tinubu commended Tunji-Ojo for the vigour and dedication he has brought to his office as Minister of Interior, noting the visible reforms in the ministry and in the institutions under the ministry.

The President wished the Minister renewed strength and success in his service to the nation, while urging him not to relent in his endeavours.