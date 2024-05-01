Moniepoint wins Best Fintech for supporting hospitality industry

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Nigeria’s leading digital financial services provider and definitive bank for businesses, has been honoured with the prestigious Best Hospitality Industry Support-Fintech Award at the 2024 Hotel Industry Excellence and Sustainability Award.

This recognition underscores its commitment to empowering businesses in the hospitality industry through innovative financial solutions.

As a major artery in Nigeria’s booming hospitality sector, Moniepoint provides a range of digital financial services that streamline financial operations, improve guest experiences with digital payment and contribute to the overall growth and sustainability of the industry.

The tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria holds significant economic importance as it contributes in part to the country’s GDP and stimulates economic growth via improved revenue generation, attracting FDIs, job creation, cultural preservation and sustainable development.

It will be recalled that consulting giant, PWC, had forecast that Nigeria will experience a robust growth of 12 percent in Nigeria’s hospitality industry.

Speaking on the rationale for Moniepoint’s award, Chibuikem Diala, Executive Director, IHTEF, noted that Moniepoint has become a symbol of innovation, dedication and a testament to the resilience, expertise, partnership that is inherent in developing homegrown brands for the good of the hospitality sector in Nigeria.

Diala said: “Moniepoint has been chosen by industry leaders because of its innovative contributions towards seamless financial transactions in the hospitality industry.

“It is worthy of note that Moniepoint as a financial technology brand with inventive solutions have helped to revolutionise financial services in hotels, restaurants, lounges, etc, and for small businesses, especially those within the hospitality, fast foods, travel and tourism ecosystem in Nigeria, who now experience very minimal processor failure disputes, considerably reduced downtime and track-able transactions, thereby providing effective tools to run hospitality businesses with ease, uncommon simplicity, security and profitability.”

Commenting on the award, Babatunde Olofin, Moniepoint MFB’s Managing Director, expressed delight, noting: “We are honoured to receive this award from HIESA which is an eloquent testimonial to the collaborative work that we do at Moniepoint.

“We believe that a thriving hospitality industry is essential for Nigeria and we remain committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem through continued innovation.

“Our customers remain at the centre of our universe and we’ll continue to ensure that we power their dreams in more ways so that they can experience financial happiness.”

The HIESA is a highly respected award programme that acknowledges the exceptional efforts of organisations and individuals propelling the hospitality and tourism sector forward.

By recognising excellence in areas like leadership, innovation, and service quality, HIESA paves the way for a more robust and sustainable industry.

The awards ceremony was organised as part of the seventh edition of International Hospitality Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum held at the Ladi Kwali Hall of Continental Hotel, Abuja on April 25, 2024.

The IHTEF is a hospitality focused intellectual marketplace, a “platform of minds” that brings together thought leaders, influential government figures, project developers, hotel managers, visionaries, investors, hotel owners, consumers and sustainability enthusiasts.

With the theme: “Emerge Together; Reimagining a Green Hospitality Economy,” the forum examined how hospitality businesses should conduct themselves in the light of the emerging green economy while x-raying the intersections between hospitality circular economy, effective resource maximisation, and quality skills and standards needed for a new hospitality economy.

In recognition of the bank’s strategic importance to Nigeria’s financial services sector, Moniepoint MFB has received several accolades, including the prestigious Rising Star Family Business Award Pwc/Businessday Family Business Summit; Fintech Company of the Year award at the 16th edition of Leadership Newspapers Conference and Awards; Most Outstanding Microfinance Bank in Consumer Engagement at Brandcom Awards; and NITDA’s Digital Nigeria 2023 winner for the Fintech Category.

Moniepoint Inc was listed for the second year running amongst the 100 most promising private fintech companies by CB Insights and the reputable Financial Times named it Africa’s second fastest-growing company.

Moniepoint Inc also received critical acclaim as the “Most Outstanding Fintech Company in Financial Inclusion at the Brandcom Awards.

Group CEO, Moniepoint Inc, Tosin Eniolorunda, was named the 2024 Legit Business Leaders Awards in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s economy.

Moniepoint’s win at the 2024 HIESA signifies its unwavering commitment to playing a vital role in the Nigerian hospitality industry’s success story.

The company looks forward to building on its achievements and amplifying its positive impact in the years to come.