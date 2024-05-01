Naira rebounds, gains N28.15 against dollar

The Naira on Tuesday closed the month of April on a good footing as it gained N28.15 at the official market, trading at N1,390.96 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, revealed that the gain represented a 1.98 percent appreciation for Naira.

The percentage increase is significant when compared to the previous trading date on April 29.

The local currency experienced about two weeks of steady fall by exchanging at N1,419 to a dollar.

Also Read:

The success story was replicated in the volume of currency traded, as the total daily turnover increased.

The daily turnover stood at $225.36 million on Tuesday up from $147.83 million recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s window, the Naira traded between N1,450 and N1,200 against the dollar.