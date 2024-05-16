NAHCON amendment bill scales second reading in Senate

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Amendment Bill on Wednesday scaled second reading in the Senate.

This followed the presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the bill by the sponsor, Senator Abbas Iya (PDP-Adamawa) on Wednesday during plenary.

Iya said the bill sought to amend the NAHCON (Establishment) Act, 2006 to ensure efficiency and accountability in the operations of the commission.

He said that the bill was read for the first time on Febeuary 15.

He said the commission was established in 2006 to serve as the regulatory agency for Muslim pilgrims, overseeing activities of states, Muslim pilgrims’ welfare boards, FCT and tour agents.

He argued: “The present practice allows states muslim pilgrims welfare board to handle accommodation and feeding of their pilgrims in Mecca while NAHCON handles accommodation and feeding of all pilgrims in Madina and Masha’ir (Mina and Arafat).

“The practice of course, creates many inconveniences to pilgrims and affects NAHCON’s ability for effective regulatory function.

“The commission screens airline companies and qualify them for airlift of pilgrims and go further to allocate airlines to states.

“The practice is against the regulatory role of NAHCON.”

The lawmaker said the bill sought to amend Section 4 of the principal Act so as to involve states and the Federal Capital Territory in the selection of airline agencies for Hajj operations.

“As well as allow the states and FCT to manage accommodation and feeding of pilgrims in Madina and Masha’ir as may be regulated by NAHCON,” the senator said.

Iya said the passage of the amendment bill would allow NAHCON to carry out its primary regulatory responsibility and guarantee a more efficient, accountable and seamless Hajj operation.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over plenary, referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for further legislative action to report back in two weeks.