Kano mosque: Suspect offers reason for attack as police confirm casualties

The Kano State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed six persons dead in a mosque fire attack at Gadan village in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Usaini Gumel, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview.

Gumel said six out of the 24 victims of the fire attack died on Wednesday night.

NAN reports that the police arrested a 38-year-old man, Shafi’u Abubakar, in connection with the incident.

Gumel said the incident occurred during dawn prayers at a mosque in Gadan village, leaving 24 worshippers, comprising 20 males and four children, injured.

He said that six of the victims died while 18 others are currently receiving treatment at the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano.

He said the suspect allegedly used petrol to ignite the fire, which set the worshipers ablaze.

According to Gumel, the suspect is currently in police custody, adding that the motive behind the attack is believed to be a family conflict over inheritance sharing.

He said the command is continuing with investigation into the case.