Ondo 2024: Faction counters suspension of Jimoh Ibrahim

Another faction of the All Progressives Congress in Igbotako Ward II, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State has disowned the purported suspension of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

It will be recalled that a document on social media contained the suspension of Ondo South Senatorial District representative.

The document on Wednesday, was purportedly signed by 16 persons from Ibrahim’s Ward.

But the Chairman of APC in the ward, Adetokunbo Omotola, stated in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Okitipupa that rather than the purported suspension, the party’s ward executives had passed a vote of confidence in Ibrahim.

Omotola said that the APC in the ward was also standing by the senator in his pursuit of justice in the last governorship primary.

He said: “As the Chairman of APC in Igbotako ward II, Senator Ibrahim is still a bona fide member of our party and we stand firm by him to get justice on the last governorship primary.

“No fewer than 25 ward executives have passed vote of confidence in Ibrahim.

“Therefore, any other letter being circulated as suspending Ibrahim is null and void.”

Meanwhile, Ibrahim’s aide, Banji Okunomo, in an interview with NAN, described the purported suspension as mere drama, laced with politics.

According to him, the purported suspension of the senator is a fluke.

“We are not aware of the suspension letter signed by unknown ward executives but only heard that a vote of confidence has passed in Ibrahim,” Okunomo said.

NAN reports that in the two documents circulating on social media, the suspension letter was signed by 16 ward executives, while the vote of confidence letter was signed by 25 ward executives.

NAN also reports that the crisis within the party was not unconnected with the case filled by Ibrahim before an Abuja High Court challenging the April 20 governorship primary, which produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the candidate of the party for the November 16 governorship poll.