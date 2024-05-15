Naira gains N61.38 against dollar at official market

The Naira on Wednesday appreciated at the official market, trading at N1,459.02 to the dollar.

Data available from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira gained N61.38.

This represents a 4.04 percent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Tuesday, when the local currency exchanged at N1,520.40 to a dollar.

Also, the total daily turnover increased to $289.14 million on Wednesday up from $128.76 million recorded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s window, the Naira traded between N1,401 and N1,593 against the dollar.