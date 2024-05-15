National Minimum Wage: Why FG’s proposal makes no sense — TUC

The Trade Union Congress has offered reasons why the proposal of N48,000 as the new National Minimum Wage does not make sense.

The President of the TUC, Festus Osifo, offered the explanation after a walkout from the negotiation with the government.

Osifo, who spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Wednesday, said the walkout was because the Federal Government was not serious.

He said at present, federal workers are already earning N77,000, adding that proposing N48,000 now is “abysmal”.

He said: “Before President Muhammadu Buhari left office, the last person in the federal ministry was actually earning N42,000.

“If you now factor in the wage award of N35,000 that was given, N42,000 plus N35,000 will give us N77,000.

“So as of today, what the least Federal Government worker earns is N77,000.

“So, the question that we now ask is: “If the least Federal Government worker is earning N77,000, why are you now coming to present N48,000?

“It does not just make any sense.”