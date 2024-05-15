Police release Portable after meeting bail condition

The Lagos State Police Command has released Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, after spending a night in the cell.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the release to Vanguard on Wednesday evening.

Hundeyin said he was released in the afternoon.

When asked if Portable had sorted out the issues, the spokesman added: “I have no idea about it but what I can say is that he has been granted bail.”

Recall that the Zazzu crooner was nabbed on Tuesday following his alleged refusal to pay the debt he incurred when he purchased a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 from Ogunsanwo Temitope (Temmy Autos), a car dealer in the state.

It was gathered that Portable had paid only N13 million after purchasing the vehicle, which was worth N27 million.

He was said to have refused to pay the N14 million balance.