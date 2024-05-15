Tinubu to APC Governors: Make your states viable

President Bola Tinubu has told governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress to develop their states and make them economically viable.

The President, who said this in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, said this was the only way they can justify their elections.

Tinubu. who spoke at the opening of a two-day investment summit organised by the Nasarawa State Government, urged others to emulate the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, in the development and industrialisation of his state.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka Anite, said: “The Governor and Government of Nasarawa State have done well in the area of investment, especially in solid minerals and other sectors of the economy.

“Other state governors should take a cue to justify the position of authority bestowed in them.

President Tinubu added that the establishment of a lithium processing factory at Kama Otto in Nasarawa Local Government area of the state, which was recently commissioned, underscored the reputation of the state as an investment destination, adding: “These achievements of the Abdullahi Sule-led administration have underscored the state, making it an investment destination.

“He is not only setting the pace, but intensifying effort to attract investment.”

Sule said the summit was organised to map up the future of the state’s economic landscape.