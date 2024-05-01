Akpabio demands check of rising inflation

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called for urgent attention to address rising inflation due to increase in prices of goods and electricity tariff.

Akpabio made the call at the resumption of plenary session after five weeks break in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He urged the Federal Government to spare no efforts in bringing those responsible for this heinous act to justice.

In his welcome address at the resumption of plenary, the President of the Senate said: “Shortly before we went on recess, our nation experienced events that shook our moral foundations.

“One of them was the callous ambush and murder of seventeen soldiers on a peacekeeping mission in Delta State.

“This heinous act filled our hearts with deep sorrow, as it was one of the foulest deeds of our time.

“The scars it left behind will serve as a constant reminder, urging us to strive for justice, security, and a better world.

“No words can adequately express the depth of our grief, but let it be known that we are resolute in our determination to wage a war against insecurity to its logical conclusion.

“I urge the Executive Arm to spare no efforts in bringing those responsible for this heinous act to justice.”

On the economy, Akpabio said: “Additionally, other issues such as the increase in electricity tariffs and petroleum product prices demand our attention.

“These incidents remind us of the urgency and gravity of the challenges we face as a nation.

“But what can we learn from these incidents?

“The loss of our soldiers reminds us of the grave threats we still face from insecurity and terrorism.

“The tragic explosion in Port Harcourt, claiming innocent lives and causing widespread devastation, highlights the urgency of addressing safety measures and ensuring the well-being of our citizens.

“The increase in tariffs and prices emphasises the pressing need to address issues of affordability, inflation, and the overall well-being of our brothers.

“These events, among others, reinforce the fact that our nation is confronted with multifaceted challenges.

“They highlight the urgency and gravity of the issues we must confront, calling for our collective efforts to find sustainable solutions.

“As representatives of the people, it is our duty to address these challenges head-on and work towards a better future for all.”