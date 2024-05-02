How I reacted to my reported killing in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking — Sola Sobowale

Nigeria’s popular actress, Sola Sobowale, has revisited her reported killing in Saudi Arabia for allegedly trafficking in drugs.

The 58-year-old versatile actress across the English and Yoruba genres revealed this in a podcast: “King of Talk.”

Sobowale, who is happily married to Oludotun Sobowole, told the host of the podcast and ace comedian, Teju Babyface, that she had never been to Saudi Arabia in her life.

She said she never allowed the report to negatively affect her.

She said the report all began after she left Nigeria for the United Kingdom to fend for her children.

Sobowale said: “The worst of the rumours I heard about me was when they said Sola Sobowale had been killed in Saudi Arabia.

“That I carried cocaine.

“It was written here in Nigeria.

“That I was arrested in Saudi Arabia.

“That there, they amputated my leg and my hand.

“And I said to them that I am a star in Nigeria and that they should kill me.

“So when I got to Nigeria, at the airport, they said: ‘Sola Sobowale is dead.’

“I said, do you believe in abracadabra?

“I said I am alive.

“I have never been to Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t even know where it is on the map.

“So many negative things.

“But to God be the glory.

“God has compensated me.”