Police nab three ‘EFCC operatives’ for kidnapping, robbery

The Nasarawa State Police Command has said that it apprehended three fake operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The spokesman of the Command, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that on April 17, 2024 at about 3:45pm, the command received a distress call that four persons in a green-coloured Toyota Corolla, with registration number: Abuja: YAB 509 TT, abducted a student of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa.

He added in the statement in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital: “The suspects robbed and abducted one ND II student at their lodge behind Government College, Nasarawa Local Government Area.

“On receipt of the call, the police immediately gave the suspects a hot chase and a road block was mounted at Laminga junction to stop them from escaping with the victim, but they hit the barrier and fled.

“Police operatives at Anguwan Madugu mounted another road block, which the suspects sighted from a distance, abandoned their operational vehicle and the abducted student and fled.”

The Police Public Relations Officer said that luck, however, ran out on one of the suspects as he was caught and beaten mercilessly by an angry mob before the arrival of the police, while others fled.

He said that the suspect was rescued from the mob and rushed to the Primary Healthcare Centre, Laminga, where he died while receiving treatment.

Nansel added that the operational vehicle of the suspects was recovered and taken to the station, where a search was conducted and two identification cards identifying the fleeing members of the syndicate were recovered.

He said that follow-up investigations into the case led to the arrest of three other members of the gang who were residents of Custom Quarters and Up Market area, Masaka.

The police spokesperson said that one iPhone 12 Promax, Huawei and one Tecno Spark 5 earlier stolen from some of their victims and fake EFCC identification cards were recovered from them as exhibits.

He said that the suspects had confessed to being the syndicate responsible for robbing and terrorising student areas in Keffi and Nasarawa Local Government Areas.

Nansel said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Nadada, had directed that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department, Lafia for further investigation.

The suspects, he said, would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.