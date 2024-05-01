May Day: Gov. Adeleke flaunts achievements, says we are all comrades

Governor Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, affirming that his records on labour matters confirmed his genuine love for Osun workers.

Addressing the May Day rally in Osogbo today, the State Governor said his government has paid over N2 billion in palliative wage award to public servants and pensioners.

He told the workers “you have in me and my team fellow comrades who are determined to give workers the best of work environment and attractive incentives.

“We are a government that walks the talk in terms of labour friendly policies and programmes. Our leadership is by all accounts, for the labour, by the labour and of the labour movement.

“We all know it has never happened for a political party to place workers welfare as the first item on its manifesto for the state. Our party and government made a conscious decision to place workers at the core of our governance agenda”, the Governor said.

According to the State Governor, the decision to have workers welfare as number one agenda was borne out of “the top notch value we place on the workforce as the engine room of government.

“As a fellow Comrade, I need no convincing to accept and implement a series of policies and programmes favorable to the labour movement”, Governor Adeleke said, thanking the labour movement for appreciating his records of achievements.

“I commend you for the award you gave me, especially the grade A marks you awarded me on several aspects of workers’ welfare and promotion.

“I look back to what we met on the ground in November 2022 and I am proud to declare that I have kept faith with our promises, plans and agenda for our workers”, the Governor said.

He listed his achievement in the labour sector to include the following:

“We have cash backed promotion of staff we met on the ground in 2022; We have implemented gradual defrayment of unpaid deductions from workers’ salaries by the previous administrations

“We introduced gradual systematic payment of half salaries owed workers and retirees by past administrations. By now, we are in the process of paying the 6th month for active and retired workers while we have gone far in paying workers not yet bonded.

“Our government has also paid over Two Billion Naira for palliative wage awards from December 2023 till date. The payments include Fifteen Thousand Naira for public servants and Ten Thousand Naira for pensioners.

“We have implemented and cash backed the 2023 promotion for all categories of civil servants at all levels. At the State level alone excluding tertiary institutions, local governments and primary schools, over 2000 civil servants have been promoted with cash backing

“We appointed several Permanent Secretaries thereby eradicating the wicked, obnoxious policy of the past administrations of the use of Coordinating Directors to serve as Accounting Officers of MDAs. The process is a continuous one as I had earlier promised as the Head of Service will be directed to do the needful at the appropriate time

“We have enrolled numerous retirees on the OHIS scheme to ensure they have access to quality health care

“We have continued to pay full salaries to workers and retirees at all levels without fail despite the tight financial situation. As I speak, we have paid April salaries and allowances

“We have continued to release bond certificates to retirees under the pension scheme which to date has run into billions of naira at both state and local government levels.

“This month, I have the plan to release another round of bonds to retirees in billion to cushion the biting effect of the present economy

“We are in the process of engaging new teachers at both primary and secondary levels. The process which is being coordinated by the HOS and the Agencies under the education sector is ongoing”, he noted.

On the current fuel scarcity, Governor Adeleke said the state Taskforce on petroleum products has deployed monitoring teams to ensure that fuel hoarding is stopped as supply increases.

On current food inflation, the Governor said his government is working to create special food marts across the state, adding that “such centers will sell food items at controlled prices to address the current high level of food inflation.

He however warned public servants against violation of the official secret act, adding “we must stop divulging official documents and promising to sanction any official caught in this condemnable act.”

The Chairman of the Osun State Council, Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Abimbola Arapasopo in his address commended the State Governor for his landmark achievements in support of workers, confirming that “Osun Workers have never have it so good.”

He used the occasion to submit a list of demands to the State Governor , adding “ We are Oliver Twist asking for more.”

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; the Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina; members of the State Executive Council; Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Honourable Tunji Adeleke; and other state officials.