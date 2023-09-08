The Real Housewives of Lagos’ set to premiere

Showmax, an online movie streaming platform, said season two of the popular reality television series, “The Real Housewives of Lagos”.

Public Relations and Communications Associate of ID Africa Marketing Agency, Ibukun Oluwafunmi, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

According to Oluwafemi, this season billed to premier September 29 will build on the success of the first season.

‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ gives an exclusive peek into the lives of some most affluent and influential women in Lagos, showcasing their extravagant lifestyle while navigating the intricacies of their high-society circles.

“In the highly anticipated second season, fashion entrepreneur, Tania Omotayo, and former model and socialite, Faith Morey, join the original cast, which includes popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo; celebrity designer and stylist Toyin Lawani Adebayo.

“Others are socialites and business women, Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu and Mariam Timmer.

“These two new faces will bring an extra layer of pizzazz and drama on the show, already known to start conversations on and off social media,” she said.

Oluwafemi said, the show set against the backdrop of the vibrant and cosmopolitan city of Lagos, promises a rollercoaster of emotions, friendships, celebrations and rivalries among the cast.



According to her, this season will also delve deeper into the lives of the housewives, revealing their ambitions and personal triumphs.

Speaking on her reality TV debut, Tania Omotayo, 32-year-old wife and mother of one, said: “I joined The Real Housewives of Lagos because my life is so public but not because I shared anything, simply based on assumptions.

“This is an opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone to actually share a bit of my life and challenge myself with something new.”

Faith Morrey, a former basketball player turned supermodel, designer and actress, said “I have always loved reality TV. I’m a private person but for some reason, I wanted to experience it.

I also wanted to meet fellow hard working ladies. And of course, the franchise needed a touch of Faith Morey. I’m the missing puzzle from the show.”

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, said that the franchise had come to stay, giving the success of season one.

“The Real Housewives of Lagos shattered records on our platform and dominated conversations on and off social media throughout its run, so it’s really a no-brainer that we’d bring it back.

“Beyond the show’s entertainment value, RHOLagos’ cultural impact can’t be ignored. The feedback from fans shows that in no small way, the show helped put one of Africa’s most important cities and its vibrant culture on the map.

“We are thrilled to do it all over again and even bigger this season,” she said.

Darey Art-Alade, the Chief Creative Director: Livespot 360, producers of The Real Housewives of Lagos, said, “This season is as real as ‘reality’ gets! In addition to showing some real-life issues faced by women particularly African women.

“Also including balancing family and career, relationships and societal pressures, we also delved into issues around health. But of course, the drama is still served a la carte.” NAN