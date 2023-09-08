Arewa Hero’s Award’: Nollywood star, Ali Nuhu, cleric, Matthew  Kukah, others shotlisted as recipients    

Nigerian actor, Ali Nuhu, Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, and Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, have been nominated for the 2023 ‘Arewa Hero’s & Philanthropic Award Of Excellence’.

The celebrities were named among other Nigerians in the nomination list released by the organisers, MACA Peace Ambassador & Unity Affair Africa, on Friday in Abuja.

Nuhu, popularly known as ‘king of Kannywood’, the Hausa film industry, was nominated alongside other stars from the region for the annual awards slated for Sept. 30 at Arewa House, Kaduna.

Other Nigerians listed for the award include actor Rabi’u Rikadawa; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Gov.Uba Sani of Kaduna State; Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule.

The Emir Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli; Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue; Laylah Othman; Rev. Mathias Yashim; Prince Bala Audu and renowned cleric, Dr Emmanuel Omale, also made the list among others.

Nyam Terry, Chairman, MACA Peace Ambassador & Unity Affair Africa, said the annual Hero’s & Philanthropic Award was to honour those who had contributed to the development of the northern region.

ALSO READ:

Police arrest two suspected cultists in Ogun

Just in: LASTMA operatives rescue motor boy trapped under container

Two dead, one injured in Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway auto crash

According to him, those who made the list were painstakingly selected for their consistent commitment to humanitarian initiatives, positive influence on communities ,youth empowerment, and peace building.

“This year’s Hero’s Award with the theme ‘Celebrating our Heroes’, seeks to honour industries, ministries, government officials, celebrities, organisations and individuals who have in one way or the other given back to society.

“These Nigerians from the northern region have, in one way or the other, contributed to its development and peaceful coexistence.

“We believe that this recognition will always be the push for them to achieve more in their service to the society,” he said.