Just in: LASTMA operatives rescue motor boy trapped under container 

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Friday rescued a motor boy trapped under a fully loaded 40ft container while the driver died instantly during a fatal accident.

The sad incident according to a press release signed by LASTMA’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment department, Adebayo Taofiq happened around Wharf Road, opposite Area B Police Command outward Apapa.

The statement reads in part: “Lastma Egbetola Sulaiman ‘Zebra 36’ (Apapa) who led the rescue team confirmed that the fatal accident involved a fully loaded 40ft container and a stationed tipper truck with no registration no.

“Lastma Egbetola confirmed further that preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the 40ft loaded container while on top speed lost control and rammed into another stationed tipper truck with tyre problem”.

He disclosed that Lastma Officials and other emergency responders were able to rescued a trapped motor boy while the driver of the loaded 40ft container died instantly.

“While the body of the dead driver was at the Area B Police Command, the rescued motor boy was immediately rushed to nearby General Hospital at Apapa for medical treatment” Zebra Ademola narrated.

Other emergency responders at the accident scene, Adebayo revealed included: Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Police, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).

Meanwhile, LASTMA General Manager Bolaji Oreagba has warned truck drivers to always consider other road users and be very careful when driving during day time and night.