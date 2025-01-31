Telecoms 50% tariff hike: ‘There’s pending suit,’ SERAP cautions NCC

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has notified the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, of its pending suit challenging the government’s decision to approve a 50% increase in telecommunications tariffs.

This is just as NCC said it will engage the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; SERAP; and the National Association of Telecom Subscribers in Nigeria, NATCOMS, to explain the reasons for the price adjustment.

The NCC’s decision, made public earlier in January will result in an increase in call rates from N11 to N16 per minute, data prices from N287.30 to N431.25 per GB, and SMS costs from N4 to N6.

It has since been rejected by the Nigeria Labour Congress and other pressure groups who cited prevailing economic hardship in the country.

SERAP, in a letter yesterday through the law firm of Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa & Co, cautioned the commission on the need to desist from taking any action that would be prejudicial to the suit before the court.

The letter reads: “We are solicitors to SERAP, the plaintiff in the above mentioned civil action, hereinafter referred to as our client, on whose behalf write to bring to your notice the pendency of the above-mentioned case an subsisting application for interlocutory orders for injunction therein.

“We have been reliably informed by our client that on or about January 20, 2025, the NCC, approved a 50 percent increase in telecommunications tariffs, this approval is to lead to an in-in call rates from N11 to N16 per minute, data prices from N287.30 to N431.25 per GB, and SMS costs from N4 to N6.

“Given the increase comes at a time of economic hardship, further burdening Nigerians, many of whom struggle with poverty, unemployment, and high inflation, the hike will restrict access to telecommunications services, limiting the ability of citizens, including SERAP, to express themselves and share information, which is a fundamental human right.

“Our client equally informed us that the move has been met with public outcry and labour unions threatening nationwide action if the increase is not reversed.

“Being dissatisfied with the violation of its constitutional and vested right and further attempts to carry out activities to the detriment of our client’s interest and rights, take notice that the above-mentioned matter has been instituted at the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking, inter alia, for a declaration that the tariff increase is unlawful and should be set aside with an order restraining the NCC and telecommunication companies from enforcing the tariff hike.

“Our client is, therefore, seeking judicial intervention and determination of the legality of all actions and decisions in relation to the increase and planned implementation of the telecommunication tariffs.”

