Just in: Tragedy as suspected drunk driver kills four soldiers, injures others in Lagos

In a tragic incident, at least four soldiers are feared dead, and several others injured after a suspected drunk driver rammed into them in Lagos State.

The soldiers, attached to Myoung Barracks in the Morocco area of Shomolu, were reportedly on their routine monthly road jog on Friday morning when the incident occurred.

While four soldiers lost their lives, others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to an eyewitness who lives in the area, the Toyota vehicle had three young men as the occupants, running at full speed before ramming into the soldiers.

The young men, the eyewitness said, attempted to run away after the accident but were apprehended and beaten while their vehicle was vandalised.

“The incident happened in the early hours of this morning when the soldiers were doing their monthly morning road walk when the young men rammed into the soldiers in front of the barracks.

“Four of the soldiers were dead, and many of them were seriously injured.

“After the incident, the boys attempted to run away but were apprehended and mercilessly beaten to a stupor while their vehicle was vandalised.

“Also, one of the boys was stabbed by the soldiers,” the eyewitness stated.

