Abia: Gunmen abduct ABSIEC chairman, Prof. Chima

The Chairman of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, ABSIEC, Prof. George Chima, has been reportedly abducted at his residence in Okigwe, Imo State.

According to a family source, the ABSIEC Chairman was playing host to some lecturers from Abia State University, Uturu in his Okigwe residence when the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, numbering four, stormed the house, harassed his visitors and seized him.

The gunmen are said to have snatched an on passing vehicle carrying wood after attempts to use his car being washed by his driver failed.

Also Read:

When contacted over the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, Maureen Chinaka, promised to get back but was yet to do so at the time of filing this report.

Also, the abductors have not opened communication with the family.

Post Views: 8