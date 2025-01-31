BREAKING: JAMB shifts 2025 UTME registration till Monday

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced the postponement of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination registration until Monday, February 3, 2025.

The registration, slated to commence on Friday, January 31, was postponed to “allow the Board to implement essential adjustments to its registration templates.”

The Board’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, announced this via its official X handle on Friday.

“These adjustments come in light of the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education.

“Additionally, the Board discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres had used deceptive facilities to gain approval, prompting the need for further scrutiny and corrections by disapproving such centres.

Also Read:

“The Board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience.

“The additional time will be used to ensure that all necessary changes are made for a smooth registration process,” the statement partly read.

More to come…

Post Views: 7