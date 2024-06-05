Senate approves 300% salary raise for CJN, others

The Senate on Wednesday gave approval to a bill seeking to grant a 300 percent salary increase for Judicial Officers in the country.

The passage of the bill into third reading was sequel to the consideration and adoption of an executive bill by President Bola Tinubu.

The bill by Tinubu which sought to provide new salaries and allowances for judicial officers and workers in the country.

He had said the bill sought to prescribe improved salaries and allowances as well as other fringe benefits for judicial officers and workers.

The Executive Bill, forwarded by the President, is titled: “A Bill for an Act to Prescribe the Salaries, Allowances and Fringe Benefits of Judicial Office Holders in Nigeria and for Related Matters.”

The bill provides a total monthly package of N5,385,047.26 for the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Justices of the Supreme Court are to earn a total package of N4,213,192.54, while the President of the Court of Appeal is to earn a total monthly package of N4,478,415.78.

Justices of the Court of Appeal are to earn a total monthly package of N3,726,665.40, while the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Grand Khadi, FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, President of Customary Court of Appeal, Chief Judge state High Court, Grand Khadi of State Sharia Court of Appeal and President of state Customary Court of Appeal are to earn a total monthly package of N3,527,022.61.