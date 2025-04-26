EFCC detains 15 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

The Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The anti-graft agency confirmed this development in a post shared on its verified X handle: @officialEFCC, on Friday.

It stated that the suspects were apprehended on Friday at Maple and Jand Court, Royal Pine Estate, Orchid Road, and Lekki areas of the state.

It said: “They were apprehended during a sting operation on April 25, 2025, following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities.

“Items recovered from them at the point of apprehension include mobile phones, laptop computers and cars.”

According to the EFCC, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

