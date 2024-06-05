Hajj 2024: NAHCON receives Malaria test kits from Saudi’s Ministry

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s Medical Mission in Saudi Arabia has received a donation of 300 units of Malaria test kits from the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara.

The statement was signed on behalf of the NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, on Wednesday.

Usara indicated that the announcement was made on Monday, June 3, 2024, when representatives of the Ministry, Dr Yahya and Dr Bandar, paid a courtesy visit to NAHCON’s Main Clinic at Misfala Kudai, AL-MUSAFIREEN Hotel.

According to her, the team was received by Dr Abubakar A- Isma’eel, Head of Nigeria’s Medical Mission for 2024 Hajj season.

The visit, Usara added, followed recognition of NAHCON’s clinics as highly responsible and professional.

“This confidence reposed in the Commission’s primary healthcare system was created by responsible synergy between NAHCON’s health work force and those of the Saudi MoH via a two-way communication/action strategy; if NAHCON clinics refer serious cases to any of the Saudi hospitals, they stabilize the patients, then return them to NAHCON clinics for continued clinical observation. This reduces the bed occupancy at Saudi hospitals.

“Sharing of original Malaria test kits with NAHCON clinics to facilitate early diagnosis for prompt treatment indicates the level of earned confidence of the Kingdom’s Health Ministry by the NAHCON health facilities,” Usara revealed.

In another development, NAHCON’s Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management and Finance, Prince Aliu AbdulRazak witnessed the 2024 Hajj airlift from the South-South region.

Usara disclosed that the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara bade the contingent farewell at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on Tuesday.

She indicated that Fubara admonished the pilgrims to be law abiding and to pray for the state as well as for Nigeria, supporting each pilgrim with a cash donation of US$300 to alleviate the foreign exchange shortfall from their Basic Travel Allowance.

Meanwhile, NAHCON Chairman, Mallam Arabi, has expressed satisfaction with the two developments.