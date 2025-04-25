Senator David Mark mourns Pope Francis 

Nigeria’s former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has expressed sadness over the death of Pope Francis.

He said Francis is a man of impeccable character who brought transformation, togetherness, and strengthened family ties in the Catholic Church.

It would be recalled that Senator Mark led the Federal Government of Nigeria delegation to the inauguration of the Pontiff on March 19, 2013 at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

He described Pope Francis as a rare gift to the world who would be sorely missed.

He recalled the first Mass celebrated by Pope Francis on that day before world leaders when he focused on the solemnity of St. Joseph, the liturgical day on which Mass was celebrated.

Senator Mark stated: “The exit of Pope Francis is a huge loss to the world but a gain to heaven.

“He was a leader with distinction and character. He was a rare gem.”

He prayed that Pope Francis’ legacy of humility, sacrifice, service to God and humanity would be upheld.

Senator Mark urged Catholic faithful across the globe to take solace in the fact that Pope Francis lived a life worthy of emulation.

