U20 World Cup: Falconets draw ex-champions, others + Full draws

Nigeria’s Falconets have been handed a tough draw against former Champions, Germany, Venezuela and Korea Republic in Group D of the 2024 FIFA U20 Women World Cup in Colombia.

The FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup is slated to be held between August 31, 2024 and September 22, 2024.

Nigeria will begin her campaign against Korea Republic at El Techno Stadium in Bogotá on September 1, before slugging it out with Germany two days later, while they battle Venezuela in their last group game on September 7.

Colombia, Australia, Cameroon and Mexico will battle in Group A, France, Canada, Brazil and Fiji are in Group B, while Spain, USA, Paraguay and Morocco will battle for the knockout round ticket in Group C.

In Group E, Japan will face off against New Zealand, Ghana and Austria, while Korea DPR, Argentina, Costa Rica and Netherlands will battle in Group F.