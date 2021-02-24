The Board of Directors of The Sun Publishing Limited has approved the appointment of Tope Adeboboye as acting Editor, Saturday Sun.

He replaces Femi Babafemi who is proceeding on a leave of absence, having been appointed Director, Media and Advocacy of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Adeboboye, until his appointment an Assistant Editor (Features), attended the University of Ibadan, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts.

He also holds a Diploma in Desktop Publishing, Lagos Secretarial and Computer College, Yaba.

The new Editor had served as Features Editor, Daily Sun, 2008-2015 and Assistant News Editor, Daily Sun, 2007-2008.

Prior to joining the Sun, he was Freelance Correspondent in the United States for Daily Sun, 2003-2007; Senior Correspondent, Saturday Punch, 2002-2003; Senior Correspondent, National Interest, 2001-2002; Senior Correspondent, Eko Today, 2000-2001; Staff Writer, National Concord, 1998-2000; and Proof Reader, Concord Newspapers, 1993-1998.

An award-winning journalist, Adeboboye clinched Abubakar Imam Prize for Newspaper Features Writer of the Year, Nigeria Media Merit Award, 2000/2001; Abubakar Imam Prize for Newspaper Features Writer of the Year, NMMA, 2008; Travel and Tourism Reporter of the Year, 2009; Abubakar Imam Prize for Newspaper Features Writer of the Year, 2011; and Editor’s Choice Award, International Library of Poetry, Maryland, USA, 2005.

He has to his credit two literary works: Songs of My Rebirth, (poetry collection), 2017 and Sunny Side of Midnight (novel), 2020.